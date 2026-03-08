Five-year-old boy abducted in UP's Prayagraj, search on

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from outside his house in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Sarai Kalan village when the child had just returned home from school, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma visited the spot along with other officials and spoke to the family members of the child.

"Eight police teams have been formed and are working to recover the boy," Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said Manda police station received information on Saturday that the child, identified as Prateek (5), had been abducted by some unidentified persons from outside his house.

"The boy had just reached outside his home after returning from school when some unidentified persons arrived in a van and took him away," Yadav said.

Police teams are close to the suspects, and the case is likely to be solved soon, he added.