Five-year-old boy dies after run over by truck in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a truck in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Sunday, police said.

The incident came to light after information was received at the Shalimar Bagh police station regarding a road accident in front of the Lohia Camp in Haiderpur, according to police.

"Acting on the information, police personnel rushed to the spot where a truck was found stationary, and a child was lying injured beneath it," a senior police officer said.

The injured child, aged around five to six years, was immediately shifted to the BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment. However, doctors declared the child brought dead, the officer added.

The body was subsequently kept in the hospital mortuary for further legal formalities.

The officer said that during the investigation, an eyewitness told police that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle.

"Based on the statement and other material evidence collected from the spot, the driver of the truck was identified and traced. He was later apprehended," he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.

Statements of additional witnesses are being recorded, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to corroborate the eyewitness account, police said. PTI BM PRK PRK