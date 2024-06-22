Five-year-old boy drowns in water-filled pit dug for biogas plant

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Jijamata Udayan in Pendkar Pada on Friday when he was playing with other children, the official said.

"They got access to the pit through a broken wall of the park. He drowned sometime later. The pit was dug by a contractor who was given the work of erecting a biogas plant there. The parents took the body only after a police case was registered," the official said.

No one has been arrested in the case registered under Indian Penal Code section 304A, the Kashimira police station official added. PTI COR BNM