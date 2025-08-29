Five-year-old boy electrocuted by decorative LED lights at home in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 29 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming into contact with decorative LED bulbs at his house in Kolari near Mattannur here a day ago, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muhayudeen, police said.

According to the police, the family had decorated the front portion of the house with LED bulbs as part of a celebration.

The sit-out area was enclosed with steel grills, and while playing there, Muhayudeen accidentally touched one of the bulbs, suffering an electric shock, a police officer said.

He collapsed immediately and fell unconscious.

His mother and sister, who were sitting nearby, sought help from relatives and rushed him to a hospital in Koothuparamba, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mattannur police, after a preliminary inquiry, decided not to register a case, as the cause of death was confirmed to be an accidental incident and also considering the age of the child, a police official said.

The body was handed over to the relatives on Friday after completing all legal formalities.

Muhayudeen’s father, who works abroad, is expected to reach home soon, police added. PTI TBA HMP KH