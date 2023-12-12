Five-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP; rescue operation underway

Alirajpur (MP), Dec 12 (PTI) A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and efforts are on to rescue the child, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in Khandala Davri village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas told PTI.

The boy is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and a rescue operation is underway to save him, he said.

A parallel pit is being dug with the help of machines, but the rescue will take time because of the rocky terrain, the official said.

All the necessary precautions are being taken for the child’s safety, he added. PTI MAS ARU NP