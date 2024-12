Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) The body of a five-year-old boy was found in a well in Bhiwandi town in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, resident of Bangalpura, a police official said.

The body was found floating in a well in the locality around 3 am on Tuesday, following which fire service personnel fished it out.

Police were awaiting autopsy report, the official added. PTI COR KRK