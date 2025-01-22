Five-year-old boy injured after being attacked by pack of dogs

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by a dozen of stray dog in Khairthal-Tijara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident happened in Bhagu ki Dhani area when the boy, Mohammad Saif, was playing in an open space where dogs attacked him. When he screamed for help, a man working in the fields came to rescue him, the official said.

"The boy was brought in badly injured state. Injury marks were there on head, shoulders, hands and on back. After primary treatment, he was referred to another hospital," Dr Shailendra Gupta said.

The police said the boy was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital for skin grafting. PTI AG NB NB