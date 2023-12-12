Five-year-old dies after falling into borewell in MP

Alirajpur (MP), Dec 12 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after falling into a borewell in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The boy was rescued from the borewell shaft but declared dead at the hospital, district's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Vyas told PTI in the evening.

The child fell into the open shaft of a borewell at Khandala Davri village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, around 4.30 pm, Vyas said.

He was stuck at a depth of around 20 feet, the SP said.

A parallel pit was dug and connected with the borewell shaft to rescue the boy, but he died even though the rescuers succeeded in bringing him out.

“We are registering a case against the borewell owner and the boring machine operator who dug the shaft and left it open,” the SP said.

The boring machine too will be seized as a punitive measure, he added. PTI MAS ARU NP KRK