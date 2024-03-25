Advertisment
National

Five-year-old dies after falling under wheels of Kerala temple chariot

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Kshethra, daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, succumbed to injuries after she was run over by a chariot

Kshethra, daughter of Rameshan and Jiji, succumbed to injuries after she was run over by a chariot

Kollam: A five-year-old child succumbed to her injuries last night after she was crushed under the wheels of a ceremonial chariot during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple near here, police said.

Advertisment

Police said Kshetra, daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life when she accidentally fell under the big tyres of the ceremonial chariot which is pulled by the believers.

"The accident happened at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She came to the temple along with her parents," police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police added.

Advertisment

Police said the incident happened in an open field where the chariot was being pulled.

"Sometimes children also pull the rope tied to the chariot. It seems like she fell accidentally," police said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents and the police but could not be saved.

temple chariot Kerala
Advertisment
Subscribe