Five-year-old girl dies after being hit by cement pole in dilapidated house in Goa

Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died after a cement pole came crashing on her on Wednesday, the police said.
The incident happened at Betim village near Panaji in North Goa when Tanisha Damavkar was playing.
Porvorim police said the child was swinging by holding onto a cable that was tied to two poles of a dilapidated and abandoned house, a little away from her home.
“One of the poles came crashing on her, hitting her face. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital, where she breathed her last,” a police official said. PTI RPS NR