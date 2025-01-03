Five-year-old girl falls into school septic tank in TN, dies

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) A five-year-old girl accidently fell into a septic tank in her school at Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Friday afternoon and died.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of the child.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the parents of the child. I have ordered the officials to provide Rs 3 lakh to her parents from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," the CM said in a statement here. PTI JSP KH