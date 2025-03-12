Five-year-old girl killed after being run over by speeding tractor in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a speeding tractor in Amethi town, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Bhavani (Asi), was playing outside her house on Tuesday evening when the tractor hit her, leading to her death on the spot.She was the daughter of local TV journalist Arun Gupta.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Amethi police station, Brijesh Singh, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem, and efforts are underway to trace the tractor and its driver." Police are investigating the incident, and further legal action will be taken accordingly, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV