Five-year-old girl killed, three injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Thane

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died and three of her family members suffered injuries after a chunk of ceiling plaster collapsed on them in their flat at a 30-year-old building in Thane on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8 am in their ground floor home at the 6-storey Jeevan Baug building in the Mumbra area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The victims were in their kitchen when a large piece of concrete fell on them, he said.

Uneja Sheikh (5), Umar Sheikh (23), Muskan Sheikh (21) and one-year-old Izan Sheikh sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Uneja dead.

The others are being treated, he said.

The three-decade-old building has 20 apartments and six shops. It has been classified as a dangerous building (C2B category) and had been issued a notice to carry out repairs.

The building was evacuated and sealed after the accident, said Tadvi.