Five-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, Jan 25 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident took place in the Mushahari police station area of the district, where the victim was reportedly collecting empty snack packets near an abandoned brick kiln.

Talking to reporters here, SDPO (East) Manoj Kumar Singh said, "The police acted swiftly after receiving the information, and took the accused into custody.

He said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been deployed to collect evidence from the crime scene.

While the victim was initially taken to a local clinic, doctors referred her to SKMCH. Medical officials have described her condition as critical due to significant blood loss.

The accused allegedly lured the child to a secluded area near a pond while she was alone to commit the crime.

According to family statements, the perpetrator attempted to cover up the assault by fabricating a story after the victim lost consciousness due to excessive bleeding. The accused allegedly approached the girl's family, claiming she had been accidentally impaled by a wooden peg.

Upon regaining consciousness, the child reportedly gave an account of the entire incident, after which the villagers caught the accused, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. PTI COR SUK RG