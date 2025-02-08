Five-year-old girl raped in MP's Chhatarpur; accused held

Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police have arrested the accused, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a village under Harpalpur police station limits, around 55 kms from the district headquarters, on Friday, he said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, the accused lured the girl with a chocolate when she was on her way to attend a feast.

"After the girl went missing, her family launched a search for her. One child informed them that the victim was taken to a room by a man," a member of the victim's family said.

Accordingly, the family reached the spot and rescued the girl, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh Police said that based on a complaint lodged by the victim's kin, the police have arrested Vinod Ahirwar, aged around 25 years.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.