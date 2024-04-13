Five-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Navi Mumbai; case registered

Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified man for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the police on Friday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The unidentified accused lured the child with a toy and took her to an isolated place near the staircase of a building in the Darave area of Nerul and sexually assaulted her on Friday afternoon, he said.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, the official from Nerul police station said. PTI COR MVG ARU