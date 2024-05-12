Five-year-old killed in freak accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was killed and another boy of the same age was injured in a freak accident involving a car, with a youth on its driver's seat, here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aarav.

The incident occurred when the kids were playing in front of their house in Murugeshpalya here, earlier today.

The accused, who is said to be around 18 years of age, was cleaning the car outside his house, and hit the accelerator accidentally after starting the vehicle.

The car moved swiftly with a force, knocking down several vehicles parked on the road, and also the kids who were playing, severely injuring them.

Neighbours rushed and helped shifting the kids to the hospital, but Aarav couldn't make it and died before reaching there. While the other boy, who has sustained injuries and a fracture, is undergoing treatment, police sources said.

Jeevan Bhima Nagar Traffic Police have detained the accused youth. They have registered a case and further investigations are on, police sources added. PTI KSU KH