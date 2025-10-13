Five-year-old run over by e-rickshaw after another child accidentally starts the vehicle

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy was killed after he was run over by an e-rickshaw that was accidentally started by another child while it was parked in a lane in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

Police said that a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Sangam Vihar police station on Sunday, following which a team reached the spot.

According to police, the accident occurred when a water delivery e-rickshaw parked in the lane was inadvertently started by another child while playing on it.

"The vehicle moved forward and the five-year-old boy, who was playing, came under it, sustaining severe injuries," said the officer.

The officer said the child was trapped underneath the vehicle and died on the spot. Teams from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called for inspection.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Sangam Vihar. His father was in Bihar for work, while his uncle was present at the scene during the incident, the police added.

A local inquiry was conducted and statements of witnesses were recorded. The body was sent to the AIIMS for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Sangam Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.