Five years after jumping furlough, life convict in 2013 murder case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A life convict who had been absconding since 2021 after jumping furlough was arrested near Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Robin Tamang alias Jojo (45), was convicted of killing his friend in 2013 during a quarrel.

According to the police, he was released from Mandoli Jail on a three-week furlough on September 3, 2021, which was extended from time to time till March 15, 2021. However, the accused failed to surrender on the due date and remained absconding.

The case dates back to 2013 when Tamang reached the house of a woman acquaintance and called his friend Neeraj outside.

A fight broke out between the two men over their relationship with the woman, during which Tamang killed Neeraj by stabbing him in the chest multiple times. The accused had then fled the scene.

After he was released on furlough, Tamag absconded and frequently changed his locations, moving between his native village in West Bengal and other states, including Nagaland, Meghalaya, Haryana and the NCR region, police said.

While on the run, he worked as a helper at roadside eateries and food stalls to conceal his identity, they added.

A police team was formed that tracked his movements. Recently, his movement towards Delhi was traced, following which the team laid a trap at the railway station and arrested him on February 15.