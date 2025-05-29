Five youths arrested for two-wheeler thefts in Noida

Noida, May 29 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Thursday in connection with theft of two-wheelers in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida Police said.

They said 19 motorbikes and two scooters were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused were Mohit (19), Omveer Kumar (19) and Anand Kumar (23), all three hailling from Mahoba; Akash Singh (21) from Raath and Rohit (28) from Muzaffarnagar. All the five accused were currently staying in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

A team from Sector 113 police station arrested them near Parthala in Noida.

According Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad, the accused used to steal bikes in the NCR and transport them to other areas.

"A police team from Sector 113 police station arrested five accused who were involved in bike thefts. The accused used to steal bikes in the National Capital Region and transport them to areas like Mahoba, Hamirpur and Raath." During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to steal motorcycles that were two or three years old, so that they can be unlocked easily with keys. They used to send the stolen bikes to other areas via transport buses.

Several cases of bike thefts have been registered at various police stations in Gautam Budhha Nagar against the five arrested persons, the DCP said. PTI COR RUK RUK