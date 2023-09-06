Five youths gang rape minor girl in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five youths in a village near Sohna town in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

All five are absconding and an FIR has been registered at Sohna City Police Station, they said. The girl has been hospitalised and is under treatment, they added.

According to the complainant, the girl’s parents were not at home when the incident happened. The minor, a student of class 8, and her younger brother and sister were at home when it happened, said the complainant who is also the victim’s uncle.

The complainant said that it was around 4 am on Wednesday when he reached his brother's house and found the girl missing.

The uncle later saw five youths coming out from the house opposite to the victim’s house.

“Even after searching a lot, when no clue was found, I returned home and saw that the gate of the house in front of my brother's house was open and some of the boys came out running,” he said.

“At the same time, my brother's daughter also came out of that house crying. My niece told me that five youths forcibly took her to the house opposite her own house, and gang-raped her,” the uncle added in the complaint.

The accused also stuffed a cloth in her mouth and threatened to kill her, the uncle said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot. The girl was taken to a hospital and her condition is still critical, police said.

An FIR was subsequently registered against five persons, including three named accused, under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sohna City Police Station on Wednesday, police said.

“FIR has been registered and it is a matter of investigation. Allegations are yet to be proved and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law,” said Siddhant Jain, DCP, South. PTI COR SKY SKY