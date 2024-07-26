Five Yuva Sena office-bearers in Thane resign alleging infighting

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), suffered a setback in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday as five of its office-bearers tendered their resignation alleging infighting.

In their resignation letter addressed to Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, its sub-district head Arjun Dabhi, city officer Kiran Jadhav and three others said the current internal bickering in the organisation has undermined their efforts.

They added their loyalty was being questioned due to factionalism.

Kedar Dighe, the Thane district unit chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray and party leader late Anand Dighe did not give any value to those who quit the party...The new generation is ready to carry forward the ideals of Balasaheb and Dighe." Kedar Dighe is the nephew of Anand Dighe. PTI COR NP