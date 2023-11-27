Fix issue of contaminated water in New Friends Colony within 48 hours: Atishi to DJB

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi water minister Atishi on Monday demanded that complaints of contaminated water in New Friends Colony be addressed within 48 hours, and also asked the Delhi Jal Board for a compliance report on the matter.

Exemplary action would be taken against officers to ensure there is no laxity in the future, Atishi said.

"It is the responsibility of the DJB to ensure that every resident in Delhi gets clean and adequate water. DJB CEO should ensure that the problem of contaminated water is resolved within 48 hours and also give a compliance report on the same," she said.

"Strong and exemplary action would be taken against concerned officers to ensure there was no laxity in the future in ensuring clean water to all residents of Delhi," the water minister added.