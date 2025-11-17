Srinagar: National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah on Monday said the accidental blast at the Nowgam police station needs to be thoroughly investigated and responsibility fixed for the "lapses" that led to the incident.

"There is a need to fix accountability for the lapses that led to the accidental blast. A proper investigation should be carried out and a report prepared. Those found responsible for the lapses should be made accountable," Ruhullah told reporters after visiting the injured at a private hospital here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said an investigation was necessary to establish that the blast was accidental and not a terror attack as claimed by the government.

"It is being said that it was an accident. It needs to be proved. And if it is proved that it was really an accident, justice to the victims of this incident will be done by holding accountable the people whose negligence led to it," he said.

The MP claimed there were "too many lapses" in the incident.

"Highly explosive material was handled with such insensitivity, such a large quantity of explosives was brought into a residential locality and handled unprofessionally without any professionals around," he alleged.

"This has resulted in loss of lives and property. While the loss of property can be compensated, the loss of lives cannot be compensated. The effect of the deaths is not limited to the person losing his life, their families have also been affected for the rest of their lives," he added.

Responding to the BJP's charge that parties were doing politics over the accident, Ruhullah said no one in Kashmir rushed to form opinions on the incident.

"The politicians did not and the people also did not. However, the government should make clear whether this was a terror attack or not. If it was not a terror attack, then why so many lapses? "If I had to do politics, I would have blamed the government. Please remember that the security and law and order are still with the Lieutenant Governor and the responsibility also ends with him," he said.

"We do not play politics on such incidents as we are the victims. You saw it in Delhi. An incident took place and Kashmiris were targeted. The Pahalgam attack took place and people of Kashmir -- Muslims and non-Muslims -- came out on the streets to protest, but the BJP played politics on it as well by trying to give communal colour to the terrorist act," he claimed.

Responding to a question on doctors being questioned in the 'white collar terror module' case, Ruhullah said the investigation is necessary.

"However, innocent people should not be unnecessarily dragged into suspicion. Only those involved should be punished. That's why we want that no one should jump to conclusions before the investigation is completed," he said.