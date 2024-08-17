'Fix sewer overflow problem,' writes Atishi to Delhi chief secretary

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi Water minister Atishi has asked the top bureaucrat of the Delhi government to fix the problem of sewer overflow in the city and take action against negligent officers.

In her strongly worded note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, she said he has been reminded on numerous occasions to resolve the issue before it becomes unmanageable, but no action has been taken.

"This is not acceptable in the Delhi government," she said in the note.

No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary on the matter.

The minister said she has received numerous complaints of sewer overflow from Patparganj village, Shashi Garden, Khichripur, Subhash Park, Satya Niketan, RK Puram, Z block Ranjeet Nagar, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, and WEA Karol Bagh areas of the city.

Sewers are overflowing everywhere and contaminating drinking water, which could become a serious public health crisis if not attended to immediately, she said.

Atishi said that in several review meetings with Delhi Jal Board and local residents, specific locations of sewer overflow were conveyed to the officers but no action was taken due to lack of coordination.

"There is an impasse because of lack of on ground coordination among different departments. The Urban Development department, Delhi Jal Board and the Finance department are indulging in blame games instead of resolving the issue," she said.

Atishi held that the chief secretary as the head of bureaucracy was responsible for sorting out these issues so that the people do not face the brunt of "laxity" of government officials. PTI VIT VN VN