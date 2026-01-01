'Fixed match' of LDF, UDF to end, says PM; greets city mayor, party for maiden civic polls victory

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at rival Kerala blocs--the LDF and the UDF for playing a "fixed match" in the state and said it was going to come to an end post the BJP's maiden win in the city civic body.

Th saffron party emerging victorious in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was an "epoch-making" victory, he said in a letter to city Mayor V V Rajesh.

He lauded Rajesh and the BJP leaders for the party coming to power in the state capital in the recently held local body elections.

In the letter dated December 30, the PM said history was made in Thiruvananthapuram after the mayor and Deputy Mayor G S Asha Nath took oath.

He said the party's success in Thiruvananthapuram was an indication that the people of Kerala, especially youngsters and women, were ready for a new dawn.

According to him, the BJP-led NDA is emerging as the people's option, rooted in nationalism without exclusion, development without corruption and governance without appeasement.

"The fixed match of the LDF and the UDF of being friends in Delhi and rivals in Kerala is about to end. Kerala wants to break free from their broken promises," he said about the poll-bound state.

The CPI (M) leads the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congess heads the United Democratic Front. While the two parties are rivals in the southern state, they are allies in the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Modi further said BJP workers had to walk on a difficult path in Kerala for decades, a state dominated by the LDF and the UDF, whose poor governance record is there for everyone to see.

"In addition, these fronts have perpetuated a culture of corruption and brutal violence that is against the ethos of Kerala. Yet despite adversity, hostility and violence, our karyakartas have stood firm," he said.

BJP workers raised public issues fearlessly and followed the ideology of "India First" with courage.

Modi said many party leaders who fought for the people were no longer alive, but their blessings would always remain.

He recalled memories of visiting Thiruvananthapuram, a city blessed by Sree Padmanabhaswamy.

According to the Prime Minister, the Kerala capital has nurtured leaders, social reformers, artists, musicians, poets, cultural stalwarts, saints and seers.

"When such a city blesses our party, it is very humbling. Our vision to build a Vikasita (developed) Thiruvananthapuram has resonated with people across the city, cutting across all sections of society," he said.

People had witnessed the work of the BJP-led government at the Centre and its efforts towards urban development in various states, which prompted them to bless the party, he added.

"I thank the people of this city for their warmth." The Prime Minister said the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had brought immense happiness and pride.

"Powered by the blessings of the people of Thiruvananthapuram, what has happened is epoch-making. It is a milestone written in golden letters," he said.

Modi referred to the teachings of saint-reformer Sree Narayana Guru, saying selfless service would always be blessed by God and that all actions should further the good of others.

He also mentioned Mahatma Ayyankali, noting that he had emphasised on caring for the poor and marginalised, and referred to Mannathu Padmanabhan's teachings on alleviating human suffering and empowering women.

"I am sure you and your team will take inspiration from these noble principles and serve the city to the best of your abilities, furthering ease of living for the people," he told Rajesh.

The BJP won 50 out of 101 seats in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which was earlier ruled by the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Elections to the 140-member state Assembly are likely in March-April this year. PTI TBA TBA SA