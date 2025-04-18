Fixing food habits can cut liver disease risk by 50%, say experts

New Delhi: Amid a rise in liver diseases among both urban and rural populations, doctors on Friday emphasised the critical link between dietary habits and liver health.

On the eve of World Liver Day, medical experts are sending the message of "Food is Medicine", saying healthy changes today can cut the risk of liver disease by 50 per cent.

Liver Transplantation Society of India president Dr Sanjiv Saigal said, "Damage done to the liver from poor dietary choices, alcohol, processed food and sedentary lifestyles can be reversed if we take action today." The liver has a remarkable ability to heal itself and even years of damage can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes, he added.

A diet rich in fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains and lean protein not only prevents liver disease but also supports liver regeneration.

"As doctors, we witness miracles when patients switch to cleaner diets -- liver enzyme levels improve, energy levels bounce back and long-term health outcomes become significantly better. The first step is reading food labels and reducing dependency on processed foods," Saigal said.

The theme for this year's World Liver Day -- "Food is Medicine" -- underscores the importance of diet in maintaining liver health.

Liver disease is no longer confined to alcohol abuse. There is a worrying rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease due to unhealthy eating patterns, obesity and lack of exercise, according to experts.

A recent large-scale study published in "Frontiers in Nutrition" has reinforced the critical role of diet in liver health. Analysing data from more than 1,21,000 (1.21 lakh) participants in the UK Biobank, researchers found that individuals consuming diets with higher pro-inflammatory potential -- measured by the Dietary Inflammatory Index -- had a 16 per cent higher risk of developing chronic liver disease.

Adherence to anti-inflammatory dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet and those scoring high on the Healthy Eating Index 2020, was associated with a reduced risk of chronic liver disease.

Liver Transplantation Society of India president-elect Dr Abhideep Chaudhary said, "One in three Indians is now at risk of fatty liver disease, and many don't even know it. It's a silent condition -- often without symptoms until it's too late. Medical studies also show that even those with early-stage liver damage can reverse the effects by committing to sustained lifestyle changes."

Chaudhary -- who is also vice-chairman and head of department of HPB (hepato-pancreato-biliary) surgery and liver transplantation at BLK-Max Hospital, Delhi -- further said, "By choosing fresh produce, home-cooked meals, hydration and mindful eating, we can keep liver diseases at bay. Sugar-loaded drinks, junk food and fast meals are contributing to liver damage."

Another recent study published in "Nutrients" highlights a concerning link between high fructose intake from processed foods and the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in obese children.

The research indicates that excessive consumption of fructose, commonly found in sugary beverages and processed snacks, is associated with increased fat accumulation in the liver and insulin resistance.

These findings underscore the urgent need to reduce added sugars in children's diets to combat the rising incidence of pediatric liver disease.

"Strong action is needed by introducing food-labelling reforms, nutrition-driven school meal programmes, and taxes on sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods. We urge parents, educators and young adults to see food not just as fuel but as medicine," said Saigal of the Liver Transplantation Society of India.

"Prioritise clean eating, avoid unnecessary medication and understand that the liver -- the body's detox powerhouse -- deserves daily care. A healthy liver means a healthier you," he added.

According to experts, what makes this year's World Liver Day message even more urgent is the data-driven revelation that up to 50 per cent of liver disease cases can be prevented simply by changing food habits and improving nutrition.

Medical studies also show that even those with early-stage liver damage can reverse the effects by committing to sustained lifestyle changes.

Chaudhary said, "The liver silently supports over 500 functions -- processing toxins, regulating metabolism, aiding digestion and strengthening immunity. It's time we stop taking this vital organ for granted."

"By making informed food choices, reducing alcohol consumption, and exercising regularly, we can prevent liver damage and reduce the growing burden on India's healthcare system. This World Liver Day, let's start a movement where nutrition becomes the core of preventive medicine."