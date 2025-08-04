FJCCI, CCL pay tributes to former CM Shibu Soren

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Members of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) on Monday held a condolence meet and paid tributes to former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

They also observed two-minute silence in honour of the departed soul.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81.

"The entire trading community is in shock after the demise of Shibu Soren. We held a special condolence meet at Chamber Bhawan in Ranchi and paid floral tributes," FJCCI president Paresh Gattani said.

FJCCI general secretary Aditya Malhotra said, "His life has been a symbol of struggle, dedication and commitment towards public welfare." A condolence meet also held at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) headquarters in Ranchi to pay homage to the former chief minister.

CCL director (finance) Pawan Kumar Mishra, director (personnel) Harsh Nath Mishra and director (technical/ operation) Chandrasekhar Tiwary were also present at the condolence meet.

"Shibu Soren was the pioneer of the Jharkhand movement and a fearless leader who strongly raised the voice of tribal identity and rights on the national stage," CCL said in a statement. PTI SAN SAN MNB