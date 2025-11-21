Flag hoisting in Ayodhya on Nov 25 marks historic leap in spiritual, cultural and modern development

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) The vision of New Ayodhya will take a historic leap forward with the flag hoisting ceremony on November 25, marking a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and modernity, inspired by Vedic philosophy.

Developed under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 and Vision 2047, the city embodies sustainable development, promoting not only religious tourism but also economic, social, and environmental prosperity.

The Uttar Pradesh government has stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is set to emerge as the world's largest spiritual city.

According to the statement, New Ayodhya is a masterpiece of architecture, drawing inspiration from Vedic culture and Vastu Shastra. The Ram Temple, constructed in the traditional Nagara style and reviving a legacy dating back to the Gupta period, forms the centrepiece of the city’s design.

The Ramayana Museum, being developed at a cost of Rs 750 crore, will offer a unique, immersive experience of the Ramayana, bringing its stories to life through 3D models, light-and-sound shows, and the Ram Van Gaman Path, the statement read.

Restoration projects, including 108 historical ponds and the beautification of the Saryu River ghats, embody the spirit of Vedic water conservation. The preservation of temples and ashrams along the Chaurasi Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes is transforming the city into a sacred centre, comparable to the Vatican.

The Shri Ram Heritage Walk, featuring 162 terracotta murals depicting episodes from the Ramayana, offers visitors a deeper connection to the city's history.

The statement added that on the modern infrastructure front, Ayodhya is being equipped with world-class facilities under the Smart City Master Plan. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will welcome global travellers, while the modernisation of the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, expansion of the metro network, and the Smart Traffic Management System (ICCC) will ensure smooth, congestion-free movement.

Digital governance initiatives, including e-governance portals and virtual darshan facilities, will enable pilgrims to connect with the shrine from anywhere in the world. Scientific waste management systems, including underground drainage and smart bins, will maintain the city's cleanliness.

The 550-acre 'Navya Ayodhya' greenfield township, developed with an investment of Rs 218 crore, will feature underground electricity ducts, EV charging stations, and a world-class yoga and wellness centre in collaboration with Flemish University, focusing on Ayurveda, Yoga, and naturopathy. These initiatives will not only attract tourism but also create local employment opportunities, the statement said.

Ayodhya is also being encircled by a green belt through forest-themed parks, a Vedic forest, and the planting of 15,000 trees using the Japanese Miyawaki method. An eco-sensitive zone along the Saryu River promotes water conservation, turning wetlands into biodiversity hotspots. As a solar city under the UP Solar Energy Policy 2022, Ayodhya is reviving its ancient identity as a Sun City.

An Awadhi-themed market, offering handicrafts, traditional costumes, and local products, will empower artisans. Festivals and cultural events, including Deepotsav, will foster social cohesion. Heritage walks and festival circuits will actively involve women, youth, and minority communities.

From an urban planning perspective, 'Navya Ayodhya' demonstrates that modern development can enhance, rather than erode, heritage, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG