Flaming torch is medium to set houses afire and create division: CM Shinde on Sena (UBT) symbol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday hit out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) over its poll symbol 'flaming torch', stating that it was a medium to set houses on fire and create a rift among communities.

He also alleged that those born with a silver spoon in their mouth will not understand the value of Rs 1,500, the amount of monthly financial assistance being given to eligible women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Shinde was speaking at Paranda in Dharashiv district during an election rally to campaign for his party Shiv Sena's candidate and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

"The opposition earlier said that the money (Rs 1,500 paid under the Ladki Bahin scheme) we are giving to women in the state is a bribe. Those born with a silver spoon in mouth will not understand the value of Rs 1,500. I had decided long back that after we get power, we will give financial assistance to women and elders in the state," he said.

On the Sena (UBT) not fielding a party candidate in Paranda, he said, "They have sold their poll symbol torch and also given up this constituency. The flaming torch is not a symbol of revolution but is a medium to set houses on fire and create a rift among the communities." They (Sena-UBT) knew that they were going to lose this constituency, so they gave this segment to someone else, he said.

"The day when (undivided) Shiv Sena with the 'bow and arrow' symbol joined hands with the Congress, was the most unfortunate day. Shiv Sena went backwards and therefore we rebelled and Tanaji Sawant joined me," the CM added.

Shinde, a senior leader in the undivided Shiv Sena, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and joined hands with the BJP to form a government in the state in June 2022. Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was in power at that time, collapsed following the rebellion.

While Shinde-led party got the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow poll symbol, the group led by Thackeray was allotted the flaming torch (mashaal) symbol and was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

"People should see what work the MVA government did in two-and-a-half years and then see the work done by us. Projects were brought to a halt during their tenure, but we took the schemes ahead," he said. PTI AW NP