Flamingo season begins with flock sightings at Thane creek, Navi Mumbai's DPS lake

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) The first flock of flamingos of the season have arrived in Thane creek area, senior bird researcher Mrugank Prabhu said on Monday.

The presence of 300 greater flamingos have already been recorded in Thane Creek, while early fly overs have been sighted at DPS lake in Nerul, Prabhu said.

Though numbers remain modest, larger flocks are expected soon, Range Forest Officer Prashant Bahadure said.

Their arrival at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, though slightly delayed this year, has revived hopes of a strong migratory phase, officials said.

NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar said the state government must urgently issue the gazette notification declaring DPS lake as a conservation reserve.

The proposal in this regard was approved earlier this year by the the State Wildlife Board.

Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society urged citizens to wholeheartedly welcome the "pink guests" while demanding stricter safeguards for their fragile habitats.

As per environmentalists, the flamingos are not merely a visual treat but vital partners sustaining Mumbai's threatened mudflats and creeks. PTI COR BNM