Flammable gas leaks from tanker in Pune district; situation under control

Pune, Mar 4 (PTI) A highly hazardous and flammable Mono-methylamine (MMA) gas leak was reported after a tanker got stuck in the soft soil at a diversion along the Pune-Solapur Highway on Wednesday, causing panic among locals, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Officials said the incident occurred at 10:40 AM near Theur diversion, when the tanker driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the highway.

"The impact triggered leakage of Monomethylamine (MMA), a highly inflammable and hazardous gas, from the tanker's main valve. The pungent smell of the chemical spread in the vicinity, leading to apprehension among motorists and local residents," said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

A team of fire brigade personnel from Wagholi rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation.

"Since it was a chemical leak, the risk was higher. However, our team immediately intervened and managed to control the situation," said Potphode.

Fire brigade personnel plugged the leak and carefully pulled the tanker out of the soil using a heavy crane.

"No injuries were reported in the incident. Traffic movement on the busy highway was briefly affected but was restored soon after the tanker was removed," Potphode added. PTI SPK NSK