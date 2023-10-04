Flash flood in Sikkim; 23 army personnel missing

Gangtok: A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged, officials said.
The floods started around 1.30 am, they said.
Defence officials said establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.
The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
This has led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected, the officials said.
Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush.
Search operations are underway, they said.