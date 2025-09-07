Flash floods ravage paddy, apple crops in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 7 (PTI) Flash floods in Kashmir have destroyed standing paddy -- mainly rice and apple -- spread over thousands of acres in four southern districts of the valley, leaving farmers staring at cumulative losses running into hundreds of crores.

As the Jhelum swelled due to incessant rains and cloudbursts, overflowing waters washed away rice fields in several areas of Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

"We were preparing to harvest the paddy by the end of this month. The crop was abundant, but everything has been destroyed by floods....the entire year's hard work has gone down the drain," Mohammad Younis, a farmer from Shamsipora in Anantnag, told PTI.

Younis said the situation was similar across Anantnag, Pulwama and parts of Kulgam district, which together form the rice-producing bowl of south Kashmir.

"Most of the rice in south Kashmir is produced in the bowl which is shared in part by these three districts. The local farmers are devastated as they have lost their livelihood this season," he added.

Standing crops in Tachoo, Dooru, Shamsipora, Muniwar, Lallipora and Mallapora in Anantnag and Kulgam, Kakapora and Newa in Pulwama have been affected. Some areas of Budgam adjoining Pulwama have also suffered damage.

The horticulture sector too has taken a heavy blow, with orchards washed away in Dachnipora area of Anantnag. "Apple trees in Sallar, Srigufwara, Kullar and other villages on the banks of Lidder stream have been damaged, while new orchards in Pulwama's low-lying areas have also been affected," a horticulture department official said.

There has been substantial damage to apple crops in Shopian and Kulgam districts as well, the official added. While farmers claimed losses were running into hundreds of crores, officials said an accurate estimate would take time.

"People are still in the process of recovering from the impact of the flood. Field officials have been deputed and they will visit the affected areas most likely from tomorrow for carrying out loss assessment," a senior official from Anantnag district said.

Heavy rains in the last week of August pushed the Jhelum's water level to more than 27 feet, two feet above the flood level. While the river overflowed embankments in several parts of south Kashmir, a breach in Budgam led to inundation of large swathes of central Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked the Centre to announce a relief package for flood victims after assessing the losses in Jammu division as well as Kashmir valley. PTI MIJ OZ OZ