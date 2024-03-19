New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) "Adolf Lu Hitler arrested by John F Kennedy", read newspaper headlines during the 2008 assembly elections in Meghalaya, piquing interest of people across the country given the historical significance of the names.

It so happened that then NCP candidate Adolf Lu Hitler Marak was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the assembly polls.

The following day, newspapers splashed the headline "Adolf Lu Hitler Arrested by John F Kennedy". The headlines quickly became the talk of the town.

Hitler later won the elections too.

This anecdote was shared by the Election Commission in a post on X as the country gears up for Lok Sabha polls this year.

Last year, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joined the TMC. PTI UZM SMN