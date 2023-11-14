Flat in Thane building gutted in fire; no person injured

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) A fire destroyed a flat located on the 18th floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the fire which broke out at around 2.15 am on Monday in the flat located in the 22-storey building at Kashigaon in Mira Road area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A 'diya' (earthen lamp) was lighted on a table for a puja in the apartment. A cloth placed on the table caught fire from the lamp and the blaze spread to the entire house, he said.

The flat occupants rushed out to safety.

The official said the house was completely destroyed.

The fire spread till the 21st floor and also destroyed parts of some flats on the upper floors and various materials including wiring, wooden cupboards and doors, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot with six fire engines and put out the blaze by 4.35 am, the official said. PTI COR GK