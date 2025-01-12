Flat kitchen gutted in blaze; none hurt

Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A fire destroyed the kitchen of a flat in Thane on Sunday evening, Fire Brigade officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred in Saket Complex in Rabodi area, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, TMC, Yasin Tadvi.

Around 15 residents from the sixth and seventh floors of the building were evacuated due to smoke.

Teams of fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel rushed to the spot around 6 PM after receiving the emergency call. The blaze was quickly doused.

The cause of the fire is not known. PTI COR NSK