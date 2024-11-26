Flat owned by Mukhtar Ansari's wife attached at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar: Police

Lucknow/Ghazipur (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Tuesday attached a flat worth Rs 2 crore in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area belonging to Afsa Ansari, wife of former gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior officer said.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said the Kotwali police station in-charge submitted a report to him on September 29 and it was forwarded to the district magistrate (DM).

Following the DM's orders issued under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, flat number 1,402, Chelsea Tower, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, illegally acquired by Afsa Ansari, was attached, the SP said.

Afsa Ansari, who had formed a gang, had bought the flat in the name of Flume Petromax Private Limited, the officer said, adding that the accused and her associates floated several companies and acquired illegal property.

The market value of the confiscated property is estimated to be Rs 2 crore, police said.

Afsa Ansari is currently absconding.