Flats, working hour rules among AAP's 7 guarantees to domestic workers in govt's pay

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) With days to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced seven guarantees, including EWS flats and working hour rules, for domestic workers employed at official residences of MPs, ministers, and government officers.

A servant registration portal, salary regulations, Rs 10 lakh insurance cover, and free education for their children are also among the guarantees.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal claimed that 70-80 per cent of the domestic helpers were not paid salaries and were treated like "bonded labour," with only servant quarters provided to them.

Some MPs rented out these quarters instead of housing their domestic staff, he alleged.

"First, we will create a servant registration portal to match workers with employment opportunities. Second, hostels will be built for those between jobs. Third, we will deploy mobile mohalla clinics for their healthcare.

"Fourth, laws will be enacted to regulate their salaries and working hours. Fifth, they will receive an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Sixth, Rs one lakh will be provided for their daughters' weddings. And seventh, their children will get free education," he said.

Kejriwal said that on the lines of a labour card, a 'Personal Servant Card' will be created for these servants with similar benefits.

The AAP national convener also assured the public of a vociferous championing of the government orderlies in Parliament, and with the Centre, by its leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

"These employees mostly work under officials and ministers of the central government. The promises we have made fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction, and we will fulfil them. For issues under the Centre's purview, we will take them up with the central government," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the issue was also raised in an all-party meeting Thursday.

"With the Parliament session about to begin, every AAP MP will raise this matter with full force. I assure you of our complete commitment on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also promised a fight for the servants' welfare in the Parliament session scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

"We will ensure the government hears them and takes positive action at the earliest," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.