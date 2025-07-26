Flavours of Turkey meet European flair in fusion feast

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) From ‘Manti chicken’, a traditional Turkish dumpling filled with spiced chicken, to the vegetarian delight ‘Börek ratatouille lasagna’, a bold Mediterranean fusion, an ongoing food festival offers a true 'East-meets-West' culinary journey -- combining the hearty warmth of Turkish hospitality with the vibrant flavours of modern European cuisine.

The seven-course spread, currently being served at QLA, brings the flavours of Turkey to the capital with ‘The Fusion Edit: Turkish Edition', a specially curated feast by Chef Gokhan and Chef Dipender.

Whether it’s a medley of small plates inspired by traditional mezze, warm salads featuring Mediterranean cheeses, vine-leaf-wrapped delicacies, or seafood dishes that echo regional spices and layered complexity — or modern takes on classic Turkish baked and grilled fare — it’s a celebration of culinary artistry.

"We’re presenting a menu that blends tradition with technique — a collaboration between Chef Gokhan and myself that celebrates bold flavours, open-fire cooking, and shared culinary heritage. It’s more than a menu; it’s a week-long experience that tells a story through every plate, every texture, and every spice," chef Dipender, culinary director at QLA, said in a statement.

The menu, available in both à la carte and tasting formats, offers a vibrant selection of vegetarian bites such as mushroom kibbeh, spinach-feta borek, and millet falafel, while the non-vegetarian options include lamb kibbeh, schug fish, and chicken-feta borek.

'Fig and vine leaves dolma', 'Char-grilled eggplant' with garlic yogurt cream are among the starred vegetarian delicacies.

Among the non-vegetarian mains are 'Grilled harissa prawns' with nduja butter and stuffed king chili, 'Lamb loin baklava' with burnt labneh, 'Tagine chicken' served with perde pilavi, and 'Salmon kebab skewers' topped with sumac onions — each plate offering a bold interplay of textures and regional Turkish flavours.

The dessert taster section rounds off the experience with 'Candied cinnamon pumpkin', 'Kunafa nest', and 'Walnut baklava'.

The spread goes off the table on Sunday.