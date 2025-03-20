Flesh trade accused who escaped from police custody nabbed in West Bengal

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A 38-year-old man who escaped from Navi Mumbai police's custody after being arrested in a flesh trade case has being nabbed from his native place in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sahil alias Shain Shirajul Mandal, was earlier arrested on March 14 and lodged at the Nerul police station lockup in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, anti-human trafficking cell's senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade said.

Mandal, however, escaped from the police custody at around 6.30 am on March 15, he said.

A police probe team worked on several leads as well as intelligence and technical inputs and got a tip that the accused had escaped to West Bengal.

The police then went to West Bengal where the accused was traced to his native village Pitaari in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The accused was arrested on March 18 and brought back to Navi Mumbai, the official said.

He was subsequently produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till March 21, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK