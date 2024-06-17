Flesh trade racket busted in Thane; 2 held

Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Police have busted a flesh trade racket at a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip, a police team raided the lodge in Ulhasnagar township on Saturday and rescued a woman from there, the official from Central police station said.

The manager of the lodge and a waiter were arrested while search was on for the establishment's owner, he said.

An FIR was registered against the three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 370 (trafficking of persons) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

The woman found at the lodge was sent to a rescue home, the police added. PTI COR GK