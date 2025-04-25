Flesh trade racket operating from spa busted in Thane

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane city crime branch has busted a sex racket operating under the guise of a spa on Ghodbunder Road in Kasarwadavli area and arrested three persons, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off and complaint, police raided `Wellness and Spa' on Thursday, said Sailesh Salvi, a police spokesperson.

The AHTC team rescued seven women and shifted them to a rescue home for rehabilitation while arresting two women and a man.

An FIR was registered against the arrested trio under section 143 (trafficking of persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) with Kasarwadavli police station.

The police did not disclose the identities of the arrested persons. PTI COR KRK