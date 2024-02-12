Flexibility of mediation far higher, is party driven process, says former SC judge

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) Flexibility of mediation is far wider than the normal legal process and judges should also be trained in it, former Supreme Court Judge Justice S K Kaul said on Monday.

He was delivering the keynote address during a roundtable event at the Bar Council of India Trust run India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

Justice Kaul, who retired from the apex court in December last year, said judges must go through mediation training programmes.

Mediation is a better solution to the parties because they are in charge of what the solution will be, he asserted.

Initially lawyers in India were not in favour of making mediation a part of the legal system and even staged agitations against it but it is heartening to see it has been accepted with the BCI even taking the initiative to include it in legal studies, he said.

"Mediation is not a substitute to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) but a supplement and complement to it. The usefulness of mediation starts from the pre-insolvency stage itself in which financially distressed but viable business groups explore options for resolution, particularly in countries where no effective insolvency framework is in place," he added.

Terming the process of mediation a 'democratic process', the former SC judge said in some way it also "structures out-of-box solutions and is a win-win situation in which two parties are able to carry their business in collaboration".

"There is an element in mediation of separating the people from the problem. You tend to segregate that aspect of the matter, structure it in a way without any legal restriction which would otherwise arise," he said.

It also gets away from the paradigm of a loser and a winner and the confidentiality of the process is also maintained, he said.

It helps in maintaining the normal relationships required for working of a business negating the possibilities of sideways litigation, the former apex court judge added.

"Flexibility of mediation is far wider. It is a party driven process and not a legal driven process from an outsider. Parties themselves can decide the procedure and how they would like to resolve it," he said.

Kaul also suggested taking advantage of the international norms in mediation as done during the drafting of the IBC in India.

He recalled how the government initially was averse to creating a centralized mediation mechanism and was in favour of statute specific one. PTI RPS BNM