Flight attendant murder: Knife used in crime, accused's clothes recovered by Mumbai cops

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The knife allegedly used by a housekeeping staffer to kill a 24-year-old flight attendant has been recovered along with the clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime in suburban Andheri four days ago, police said on Wednesday.

The murder weapon, a nine-inch knife, and the clothes accused Vikram Athwal (40) was wearing at the time of the fatal assault were recovered from bushes near the housing society where the victim, Rupal Ogrey, resided, a police official said.

The knife and the clothes will be sent for forensic examination, he said.

Ogrey, a native of Chhattisgarh, came to Mumbai in April for training with a leading private airline. She was found dead with her throat slit late Sunday night in a rented flat at N G Complex in the Marol area of suburban Andheri.

Athwal, who was doing housekeeping work over the last one year in the residential society, was arrested a day later and is in police custody till September 8.

According to the Powai police station official, during interrogation Athwal narrated the crime sequence and said he dumped the murder weapon as well as clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident in bushes near the housing society and went home.

On Tuesday, the victim's family members took possession of the body and left for their native place in Chhattisgarh, where her last rites were performed, he said.

The police were collecting more information from the accused related to the brutal crime and have already recoded statements of several people, said the official.

Athwal, who is married and has two daughters, was arrested from his home in suburban Powai and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

Police suspect it was a premeditated murder as the accused had bought the knife used in the crime three days before the attack.

The accused and the victim used to argue over petty issues, an official said on Monday when asked about the possible motive behind the crime.

As per preliminary investigation, Athwal entered Ogrey's flat under the pretext of picking up a garbage bag and cleaning the commode.

"After gaining entry, he locked the door and took out the sharp weapon he was carrying with him. Ogrey tried to save herself but Athwal held her hair from the backside and slit her throat," the official had said. PTI ZA RSY