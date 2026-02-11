Flight attendant Pinky Mali's father seeks thorough probe of Baramati plane crash

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar raised several questions regarding the Baramati air crash in which Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died, flight attendant Pinky Mali's father Shivkumar Mali also demanded a thorough investigation.

In the wake of the presentation given by Rohit Pawar on Tuesday, there was a suspicion that it was not an accident but sabotage, he told PTI.

Pinky Mali was among the five persons on board the aircraft who died in the January 28 crash.

"Whether it was an accident or a sabotage, both the aspects should be investigated by the government," said Shivkumar Mali.

"The truth should come out, and we should get answers to the questions and doubts which are in my mind," he said, adding that his daughter should get justice.

He finds substances in the suspicion expressed by Rohit Pawar and NCP legislator Amol Mitkari about the incident, Mali further said.

His daughter was flying with Ajit Pawar for the fifth time when the crash took place, he said.

As per media reports, the aircraft as well as the pilot were changed at the eleventh hour, and the investigating agencies must look into this, said Mali.

He also expressed doubts about the reason given by the private company that the pilot was changed because the original pilot was stuck in the traffic. Usually there is no heavy traffic on Mumbai roads around 6.30 am, said Mali.

"We think that the tragedy would not have occurred had an experienced pilot been flying the aircraft," he said.

His daughter, who lived in Thane with her husband, had visited her parents' house in central Mumbai's Prabhadevi on January 15 to cast her vote for civic body polls, he said.

Rohit Pawar on Tuesday raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading up to the plane crash. He alleged that there was a reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic incident that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar, and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies. PTI DC KRK