Flight attendant sexual assault case: Accused watched porn before crime, say police

Gurugram, Apr 19 (PTI) The accused hospital staffer arrested in flight steward sexual assault case watched porn videos before and after committing the crime, Gurugram police said here on Saturday.

This is confirmed by the search history of the accused's mobile phone, they said and added that he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused, Deepak (25), a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, was arrested on Friday by the special investigation team constituted in this case. He allegedly carrying out digital rape on a 46-year-old flight attendant in the ICU room of Medanta Hospital on April 6. Police said that he had been working as a technician in the hospital for the last five months and has confessed to the crime. The accused was identified after police questioned hospital staff, including the doctors, and examined footage from 800 CCTV cameras, police said.