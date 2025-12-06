Flight disruptions: S Rly announces special trains to clear rush

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) The Southern Railway on Saturday announced measures, including running special trains to clear the rush of passengers in view of the ongoing flight disruptions across the country.

Southern Railway announced special trains between Chennai Egmore and Charlapalli (Telangana) and Secunderabad-Chennai Egmore.

Besides, it announced augmenting select long distance trains with an additional coach to clear the rush.

Train No 06019 Chennai Egmore – Charlapalli Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 23.55 hrs on Saturday and reach Charlapalli at 14.00 hrs on December 7.

"In return direction, Train No. 06020 Charlapalli – Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 18.00 hrs on 07th December, 2025 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 hrs, the next day," an official release here said.

Besides, it announced a provision of one additional AC three tier coach in trains including Tiruchchirappalli – Jodhpur Humsafar Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express and Mumbai CST - Chennai Beach Superfast Express, for their journeys between December 6 and December 10. PTI SA ROH