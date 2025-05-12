Flight operations resume at Chandigarh airport following Indo-Pak ceasefire

Chandigarh: Flight operations at Chandigarh airport resumed on Monday following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Besides the Chandigarh International Airport Limited, the Mohali deputy commissioner also confirmed the resumption of flight operations.

"Flight operations resumed. Flight services to and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, have resumed as of 10:30 am on May 12, 2025.

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules," said the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) in a post on X.

The Mohali deputy commissioner took to X to say, "Chandigarh AirPort @ixcairport is now open for normal civil flight operations with immediate effect as per information conveyed by CEO CHIAL."

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan are set to be held on Monday.