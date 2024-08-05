Flight operations resume from Andal airport in Bengal after 3 days

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Flight operations to and fro the Kazi Nazrul Islam (KNI) airport at Andal in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district resumed on Monday, after the facility remained closed for three days as a result of incessant rainfall in the district, an official said.

Flights to ⁠Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi from the airport operated following their normal schedule.

“We are pleased to announce that post the unprecedented natural disaster in Paschim Bardhaman, regular scheduled flights from Durgapur Airport have resumed from today morning,” the official of Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL), the developer of the airport, said.

“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to welcoming travellers back to the Airport,” he added.

Flight operations to and fro the KNI airport were temporarily suspended since Friday due to water logging in and around its premises.

The authorities waited for the water to recede and then went for a thorough cleaning of the airport premises – both terminal and operational areas.

Water had gushed into the airport premises and caused water logging in the operational area, an official said.

Several places at the approach road to the airport from the highway were also inundated. PTI SBN NN